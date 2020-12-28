Fans column: Confusing selection from Moyes in Brighton draw

Published: 2:31 PM December 28, 2020

Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay (centre) in action with West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

I still cannot understand what David Moyes was thinking with that workman like team selection against Brighton. Answers on a postcard please…

Squad rotation is a necessary evil due to the relentless run of fixtures over the Christmas period, however there were six days in between our game at Chelsea and the match on Sunday. Surely that’s sufficient time for the players to have recovered?

Admittedly we do play Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday so changes were inevitable, however Brighton at home is the game we should’ve targeted for three points; the Seagulls have only won a paltry two of their 15 league games and were there for the taking.

We should have started the likes of Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini and put Brighton to the sword from kick-off.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates with Manuel Lanzini after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

The negative line-up Moyes selected left fans exasperated. His own players must’ve been bemused and it gave Graham Potter’s beleaguered side all the incentive needed to believe that they could turn us over.

You may also want to watch:

Credit to Moyes for realising his horrendous line-up had been completely ineffective and making the necessary changes at half time but it never should’ve come to that. He was too cautious and gave Brighton undue respect. As Gary Neville quipped during Sky’s commentary: "In this first half West Ham have lined up like they are against Manchester City."

We showed great character in coming from behind twice to claim what seemed an unlikely point, however poor performances at home especially are becoming something of a running theme.

We were lucky to beat Fulham, and incredibly fortunate to triumph over Aston Villa. Our luck ran out against Manchester United and Crystal Palace was another ultimately poor display that we somehow scraped a point from.

I cannot see anything other than defeat at St Mary’s. If that’s the amount of respect we pay to a poor Brighton side I fully expect us to put 11 men on the goal line and defend for 90 minutes against the Saints.

The table is so ridiculously tight at the moment. Four points separate us from Palace in 14th and the same number of points are the difference between us and 5th placed Tottenham.

We can still have a really good season but we need to find form quickly and an overdue performance from somewhere.

