Search

Advanced search

Four medals for Elite Tang Soo Do's Paddon in final event of 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 December 2019

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon in action

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon in action

Archant

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon picked up four medals in her final competition of the year in Warwickshire.

Elite Tang Soo Do's Nicholas Eke in actionElite Tang Soo Do's Nicholas Eke in action

Club instructor and current European champion Paddon capped an excellent year with two gold medals and two silvers in various categories, including weapons, empty hand forms and sparring.

You may also want to watch:

And Nicholas Eke, 17, added silver in his weapons group for the Dagenham Park School-based club.

Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "This tournament has very high standard of participants taking part, especially in the black belt groups which makes Danielle's and Nicholas's achievements even greater.

"This has been a fantastic year for our club. Membership has grown considerably and we've competed and had successes in the UK and Europe, including Scotland, Wales, Malta and the Netherlands. We hope to continue to go from strength to strength in 2020.

Most Read

‘We must remember the less privileged’: Dagenham restaurant offering the needy free Christmas Day dinner

L-R: Cousins Minhaj Uddin and Ahmed Ansari outside Big Bites in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Teenager seen acting suspiciously in Barking jailed for multiple offences

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Barking’s Capital Karts goes into administration but insists ‘it is business as usual’

A racer at Capital Karts in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Appeal after cash-filled holdall stolen from back seat of car in Dagenham

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘We must remember the less privileged’: Dagenham restaurant offering the needy free Christmas Day dinner

L-R: Cousins Minhaj Uddin and Ahmed Ansari outside Big Bites in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Teenager seen acting suspiciously in Barking jailed for multiple offences

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Barking’s Capital Karts goes into administration but insists ‘it is business as usual’

A racer at Capital Karts in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Appeal after cash-filled holdall stolen from back seat of car in Dagenham

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Four medals for Elite Tang Soo Do’s Paddon in final event of 2019

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon in action

Disruption on c2c continues due to flooding in Plaistow

Disruptions on the c2c on Christmas Eve due to flooding a reduced service timetable. Picture: c2c.

How one east London volunteer steps up for Christmas

Emdad Rahman (third from the right) at the Whitechapel Mission for Christmas 2017. Picture: via Emdad Rahman.

Essex return for Zampa

Adam Zampa appeals for a wicket for Essex Eagles (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Parkinson hails Hartlepool’s patience in Daggers victory

Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists