Four medals for Elite Tang Soo Do's Paddon in final event of 2019

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon in action Archant

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon picked up four medals in her final competition of the year in Warwickshire.

Elite Tang Soo Do's Nicholas Eke in action Elite Tang Soo Do's Nicholas Eke in action

Club instructor and current European champion Paddon capped an excellent year with two gold medals and two silvers in various categories, including weapons, empty hand forms and sparring.

And Nicholas Eke, 17, added silver in his weapons group for the Dagenham Park School-based club.

Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "This tournament has very high standard of participants taking part, especially in the black belt groups which makes Danielle's and Nicholas's achievements even greater.

"This has been a fantastic year for our club. Membership has grown considerably and we've competed and had successes in the UK and Europe, including Scotland, Wales, Malta and the Netherlands. We hope to continue to go from strength to strength in 2020.