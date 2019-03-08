Search

Paddon siblings collect medals at G-Force Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 April 2019

Danielle (left) and Andrew Paddon of Elite Tang Soo Do (pic: Elite Tang Soo Do)

Archant

Danielle Paddon took gold and bronze in Warwickshire, while brother Andrew collected silver

Elite Tang Soo Do Karate club members and siblings Danielle and Andrew Paddon returned from the G-Force Martial Arts Championships with three medals between them.

The Paddons headed to the town of Rugby in Warwickshire to test themselves against some of the best karate athletes in the country.

Danielle, 18, won two medals as she took gold in sparring and bronze in her weapons category.

Andrew, 23, ensured the siblings collected the full spectrum of medals with silver in his sparring section.

The medals are the latest in a string of successes for the Dagenham-based siblings and they will hope for many more in the years to come.

“Andrew and Danielle have been working very hard for this competition over the last few months,” said Stuart Reason, the instructor at Elite Tang Soo Do who are based at Dagenham Park Church of England School.

“They totally deserve their achievements having trained with the club for 10 years.”

