Search

Advanced search

Para swimmer Brock Whiston keen to thank Everyone Active as she returns to training

PUBLISHED: 14:30 10 August 2020

Brock Whiston back in the pool at Becontree Leisure Centre (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Brock Whiston back in the pool at Becontree Leisure Centre (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Archant

World record breaking Para swimmer Brock Whiston was keen to thank Everyone Active for getting her back on track in her preparations for the Paralympics.

Collier Row-based Whiston, who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London, was delighted to see Becontree Leisure Centre where she trains allowed to open their doors to swimmers.

You may also want to watch:

Whiston has not been able to train for months due to the restrictions that were in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but is now back swimming lengths and training hard.

She said: “I would like to thank Everyone Active for re-opening Becontree Leisure Centre and allowing me to get back on track for the paralympics next year.

“With that and Hawkins Butcher’s supporting me roll on next year for Tokyo and hopefully gold.”

Many other swimmers are sure to be delighted about a return for their sport.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It’s about paying it forward’: Dagenham woman hopes to raise £23k to fulfil Cambridge University dream

Warwick University graduate Tamara Valentina needs to raise £23,000 to secure her place at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Savanna Achampong

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

From the town hall: Doing our bit to grow local economy

Cllr Darren Rodwell wants to support resdients but needs government help.

Most Read

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It’s about paying it forward’: Dagenham woman hopes to raise £23k to fulfil Cambridge University dream

Warwick University graduate Tamara Valentina needs to raise £23,000 to secure her place at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Savanna Achampong

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

From the town hall: Doing our bit to grow local economy

Cllr Darren Rodwell wants to support resdients but needs government help.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Para swimmer Brock Whiston keen to thank Everyone Active as she returns to training

Brock Whiston back in the pool at Becontree Leisure Centre (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader speaks out against proposed planning changes

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Darren Rodwell has expressed concerns over the government's proposed changes to the planning system. Picture: Ken Mears

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto