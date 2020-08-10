Para swimmer Brock Whiston keen to thank Everyone Active as she returns to training

World record breaking Para swimmer Brock Whiston was keen to thank Everyone Active for getting her back on track in her preparations for the Paralympics.

Collier Row-based Whiston, who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London, was delighted to see Becontree Leisure Centre where she trains allowed to open their doors to swimmers.

Whiston has not been able to train for months due to the restrictions that were in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but is now back swimming lengths and training hard.

She said: “I would like to thank Everyone Active for re-opening Becontree Leisure Centre and allowing me to get back on track for the paralympics next year.

“With that and Hawkins Butcher’s supporting me roll on next year for Tokyo and hopefully gold.”

Many other swimmers are sure to be delighted about a return for their sport.