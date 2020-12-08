Search

Advanced search

Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 December 2020

Brock Whiston with sponsors Hawkins and Sons Butchers (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Brock Whiston with sponsors Hawkins and Sons Butchers (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Archant

World record-breaking para swimmer Brock Whiston was keen to thank sponsors Hawkins and Sons Butchers and JFF Security and Solutions Limited for their great support during a difficult year.

Brock Whiston with sponsors JFF Security and Solutions Limited (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)Brock Whiston with sponsors JFF Security and Solutions Limited (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Collier Row-based Whiston, who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London and trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Dagenham, insists the second lockdown was made a lot easier with brilliant meat and all new gym equipment.

You may also want to watch:

The swimmer insisted: “Without their help I couldn’t have got though this uncertain time and been able to keep my fitness up.

“It’s very much appreciated and I look forward to the following year and the Paralympics in Tokyo 2021.”

The 24-year-old Whiston has continued with her training despite a stop-start year with swimming pool facilties being shut for lengthy spells throughout 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

Brock Whiston with sponsors Hawkins and Sons Butchers (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Barking Road Runners return to action following Lockdown 2

First male finisher for Barking Road Runners was Jack Nixon (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Guilty: Dagenham paedophile who handed himself in after spotting online police appeal

Joao Francisco, 44, of Hollidge Way, Dagenham, has been found guilty on one count of sexual activity with a child after a week-long trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: MPS

Youngsters from Barking Abbey School raise £500 for food bank charity

Youngsters from Barking Abbey with donated food. Students at the school have raised �500 for The Trussell Trust charity. Picture: Stuart Cohen

Church opens ‘Grotto of Hope’ in Dagenham to offer support over Christmas

LifeLine Church has put up a Christmas tree at Andrew's Corner and opened a