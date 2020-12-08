Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

Published: 4:00 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

World record-breaking para swimmer Brock Whiston was keen to thank sponsors Hawkins and Sons Butchers and JFF Security and Solutions Limited for their great support during a difficult year.

Brock Whiston with sponsors JFF Security and Solutions Limited (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston) - Credit: Archant

Collier Row-based Whiston, who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London and trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Dagenham, insists the second lockdown was made a lot easier with brilliant meat and all new gym equipment.

The swimmer insisted: “Without their help I couldn’t have got though this uncertain time and been able to keep my fitness up.

“It’s very much appreciated and I look forward to the following year and the Paralympics in Tokyo 2021.”

The 24-year-old Whiston has continued with her training despite a stop-start year with swimming pool facilties being shut for lengthy spells throughout 2020.