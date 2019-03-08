Parsloes Primary pupils lift Post Trophy silverware after nine-goal Five Elms thriller

Post Trophy winners Parsloes Archant

Captain Stuart Oduro's hat-trick and a brace from Harry Ogunsola sealed the Barking & Dagenham Post Trophy for Parsloes Primary after a nine-goal thriller with Five Elms.

Post Trophy finalists Five Elms Post Trophy finalists Five Elms

The new champions were pushed all the way by their resolute challengers, with Emmanuel Arosoye unlucky to finish on the losing side after netting a hat-trick of his own.

But the Spurling Road side clung on to claim the first of this season's nine-a-side titles at Robert Clack School.

Parsloes took the lead in the ninth minute when Oduro's through ball split the Five Elms defence and sent Ogunsola through on goal, before a mix-up in the box gifted Ogunsola a tap-in and the first of a thrilling final.

Arosoye had a sighter for Five Elms but pulled his shot wide after being played in by district forward Louis Hart.

However, two minutes later, he made no mistake when burying his left-foot finish under the diving body of Justas Zekelis.

On the stroke of half-time though the Parsloes lead was restored when Ogunsola turned provider, charging into the box from the left before squaring to Oduro. The skipper showed great feet to evade a challenge in the six-yard box and fashion space to calmly finish.

In the second half, the game looked to be all over bar the shouting when Oduro immediately signalled Parsloes' intent, doubling his tally with a sensational strike from distance.

And it soon became 4-1 when Oduro picked out Ogunsola in the six-yard box for what seemed an unassailable advantage.

Five Elms had other ideas though and showed tremendous character to haul themselves back into contention with just over 20 minutes left.

Hart's skill in the inside-left channel was followed with a nutmegged square ball across the six-yard line for the onrushing Arasoye to lash home for 4-2.

And that became 4-3 a minute later when Arasoye's corner fell into a dangerous area only to be turned in by a Parsloes player under pressure.

The next goal proved crucial as the ball fell to Oduro on the edge of the penalty area and an unstoppable hooked volley found the inside of the post before bouncing into the net to once again provide a two-goal cushion for Parsloes.

But with 10 minutes remaining the deficit was halved as Sonny Harvey's dangerous free-kick from 30 yards was spilled by Zelekis in the greasy conditions and Arasoye was on hand to convert from close range.

That set up a grandstand finale where Arasoya and Lissandro Barbosa both came close and as injury time loomed, a hopeful ball over the top fell to Hart inside the box.

But a fine save from Zelekis denied him the equaliser, with the Parsloes keeper scrambling away a second attempt in dramatic fashion to secure the win.