Plenty to cheer at Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club in a short time on racing circuits

PUBLISHED: 15:40 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 14 May 2020

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters celebrate their success

Archant

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club was forced in 2012 after identifying talented young cyclists from local school bike clubs.

The club aims to make cycling affordable for all to enjoy, with all coaches recognised by British Cycling.

In 2013, the club was named sports leader of the year and Mitchell Lacey became their first winner at a National Youth circuit road race.

Club growth was there for all to see in 2014 as 15 club members gained ranking points and Charlie Martin claimed an imperssive 24 wins in the season.

In 2015, the club continued producing remarkable results with Liam Hanks winning races at Hillingdon, Gravesend, Letchworth and Deal on his way to 79 points, while current junior member Melissa Warrilow finished as top under-12 female member with 66 points.

The pair were also invited by British Cycling to attend the RSR training programme as part of their Olympic pathway.

Klaidas Lazickas had a fantastic season in 2016 to finish as the number one ranked under-14 cyclist in Britain with 224 points, an amazing feat for the club being less than five years old.

And in 2017 the club continued to flourish on the road circuit, while also taking over the running of the Marks Gate BMX pump track giving the club another cycling principle for members.

Henry Hobbs become the club’s second member to win a National circuit race at Hillingdon in that same year, before 2018 saw the club sign a sponsorship deal with local regeneration company Be First and gain a further 278 ranking points during competition.

The 2019 season started with wins at the Go-Ride events at Redbridge, followed by the club’s first-ever winter training camp as a group flew out to Cyprus for warm weather sessions.

The club also had junior members for the first time at over-16s and racing in Belgium, while adding another cycling dimension to its portfolio in the form of cyclocross.

A first winter training camp in Norfolk was held in 2020, with Amy Harvey winning the winter series at Hillingdon and Barking & Dagenham now having its first under-23 member and cyclists aged five to 18.

Members and coaches have gone on to win Jack Petchey awards and all are looking forward to the time they can get back to racing after the coronavirus pandemic.

