School Sport: Plenty for Robert Clack pupils to cheer

Robert Clack's year seven football team hosted the Anne Frank Gymnasium School from Germany recently Archant

Pupils from Dagenham’s Robert Clack School have had plenty to cheer in their sporting exploits recently.

Robert Clack pupils celebrate winning the borough indoor rowing competition Robert Clack pupils celebrate winning the borough indoor rowing competition

Sixth form rugby academy students travelled up to Cambridge University with year 10 pupils from Eastbury to meet undergraduates and play some touch rugby.

And the year seven boys’ football team hosted Anne Frank Gymnasium from Germany and won four matches including a penalty shoot-out.

Clack pupils were then crowned champions of the Barking & Dagenham School Sport Partnership’s indoor rowing competition last Wednesday, before the rugby first XV beat Southend High following a man of the match display from Kareem Amoo.

The under-18 girls’ squad had a great game against Dartford Grammar, before the year 11 boys’ football team beat Debden Park 3-1 in the Essex Cup to book a place in the semi-finals.

Nabil Tezcrat, Javelle Benjamin McFarlane and Vinnie Naidoo all netted.