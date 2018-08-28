Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

School Sport: Plenty for Robert Clack pupils to cheer

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 February 2019

Robert Clack's year seven football team hosted the Anne Frank Gymnasium School from Germany recently

Robert Clack's year seven football team hosted the Anne Frank Gymnasium School from Germany recently

Archant

Pupils from Dagenham’s Robert Clack School have had plenty to cheer in their sporting exploits recently.

Robert Clack pupils celebrate winning the borough indoor rowing competitionRobert Clack pupils celebrate winning the borough indoor rowing competition

Sixth form rugby academy students travelled up to Cambridge University with year 10 pupils from Eastbury to meet undergraduates and play some touch rugby.

And the year seven boys’ football team hosted Anne Frank Gymnasium from Germany and won four matches including a penalty shoot-out.

Clack pupils were then crowned champions of the Barking & Dagenham School Sport Partnership’s indoor rowing competition last Wednesday, before the rugby first XV beat Southend High following a man of the match display from Kareem Amoo.

The under-18 girls’ squad had a great game against Dartford Grammar, before the year 11 boys’ football team beat Debden Park 3-1 in the Essex Cup to book a place in the semi-finals.

Nabil Tezcrat, Javelle Benjamin McFarlane and Vinnie Naidoo all netted.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

West Ham’s Top Dec is a match for leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

School Sport: Plenty for Robert Clack pupils to cheer

Robert Clack's year seven football team hosted the Anne Frank Gymnasium School from Germany recently

Big teams, big decisions! West Ham boss can’t believe Klopp has got away with it again

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Barking boss Gardner expects tough Tilbury test

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists