Plenty to cheer for Toshi Kazoku Judokwai

Mayfield School-based Toshi Kazoku Judokwai enjoyed success at three different competitions over two days.

A group of six under-eights were in action at Bishop's Stortford, with Thomas Eve, Adain Wright, Charlie Crane, Alfie Taylor, Maciej Aleksandrovic and George Pigg all picking up medals.

And five under-12 members competed in the red and yellow belt competition, with Jenson Verrier, Mert and Aylin Salim and Daniel Rynkevic winning silver medals, as Amy Verrier took bronze.

Three seniors travelled to Worthing on Sunday for a Southern Area event, with Philip Chittock winning all his fights to claim gold, as Kaif Tabassum won bronze in his category and in a mixed team event.

Justus Smitruis missed out on a medal but picked up 30 points towards his second dan and coach Turan Kiani said: 'I'm so proud of all the team, especially Charlie, Alfie, George, Aiden and Maciej who started judo with me in their school sessions who have now moved onto competition judo.

'And to one of my coaches Phil, who without doing any judo training for a number of years stepped back onto the competition mat and took home gold, well done to all.'