London Youth Games: Robert Clack rugby girls show strength

Robert Clack School’s girls’ rugby squads had more to cheer at the London Youth Games recently.

The Dagenham school has enjoyed plenty of success in the event in recent years and picked up two gold medals and a silver in the 2020 competition.

The under-13s beat Barnet (24-0), Redbridge (22-0) and Kingston (46-0) in the group stage to reach the medal group.

And they saw off Croydon (7-0), Richmond (26-0), Haringey (42-7) and Wandsworth (19-12) to finish with a perfect record as champions.

The under-18s defeated their Croydon (25-12) and Kingston (15-0) rivals in a three-team group, then beat Kensington & Chelsea (17-10) in their final to land the other gold medal.

And the under-15s topped their group following wins over Hackney (24-19), Bexley (29-12) and Lewisham (28-0), then beat Richmond (14-12) and Newham (14-5) in the medal round, only to lose out to Hillingdon (33-19).

*The London Youth Games announced the postponement of their School Games events up until the Easter holidays this week.

These include Spring Finals at Redbridge Sports & Leisure Centre on March 24 and 26, handball finals at the Copper Box Arena on March 31 and basketball at the SCORE Centre on April 1.

A statement said: “At London Youth Games the safety and well-being of our young people, coaches, officials, volunteers and all attending our events is our priority.

“We will continue to work closely with the London Organising Committee (LOC) and will be looking at options to reschedule.”

Anyone with any questions or concerns can email andy@londonyouthgames.org.