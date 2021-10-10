Romford and Barking both crash out of the FA Trophy

Published: 11:58 AM October 10, 2021

Osa Otote sizes up his next move for Barking against Heybridge Swifts - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Romford crashed out with a 3-1 defeat to Bedfont Sports as Barking suffered a 2-0 defeat to league rivals Heybridge Swifts in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Patrick Campbell opened the scoring for Boro in their match, but they were only ahead for two minutes, before Ricardo Andre drew the hosts level.

Sports were ahead by the break, Darryl Sanders getting his sixth of the season, and they made sure of progression right at the end, Charlie Postance getting their customary late goal to seal a 3-1 victory.

Barking's Junior Konadu gets his cross away against Heybridge Swifts - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking suffered a 2-0 defeat and missed a penalty away to Heybridge Swifts in their Trophy tie.

Swifts Dylan Logan broke the deadlock after thirty two minutes.

You may also want to watch:

The next goal also went to Swifts, Andrew Fennell with his fifth in six matches thirteen minutes from time sealing victory.

Both sides will now return to Isthmian North action as they look to bounce back from FA Trophy heartbreak.



