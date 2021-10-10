Romford and Barking both crash out of the FA Trophy
- Credit: Terry Gilbert
Romford crashed out with a 3-1 defeat to Bedfont Sports as Barking suffered a 2-0 defeat to league rivals Heybridge Swifts in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.
Patrick Campbell opened the scoring for Boro in their match, but they were only ahead for two minutes, before Ricardo Andre drew the hosts level.
Sports were ahead by the break, Darryl Sanders getting his sixth of the season, and they made sure of progression right at the end, Charlie Postance getting their customary late goal to seal a 3-1 victory.
Barking suffered a 2-0 defeat and missed a penalty away to Heybridge Swifts in their Trophy tie.
Swifts Dylan Logan broke the deadlock after thirty two minutes.
The next goal also went to Swifts, Andrew Fennell with his fifth in six matches thirteen minutes from time sealing victory.
Both sides will now return to Isthmian North action as they look to bounce back from FA Trophy heartbreak.
