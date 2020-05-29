Search

Advanced search

Rounders England develop family-friendly game for small groups

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 May 2020

Rounders England have developed a family-friendly game for small groups

Rounders England have developed a family-friendly game for small groups

Archant

Rounders England has developed a new family-friendly version of the game that can be played in small groups.

The release of the Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) guidance on the phased return of sport and recreation is a significant early step in the return of community sports.

And the governing body have put out their own statement with regards to getting back to some form of action.

It said: “We cannot yet quantify or qualify how great an impact lockdown has had on activity levels, but what we’ve all felt is the absence of team sports, from professional through to community games, and its importance to our wellbeing, our sense of self and our national identity.

“This latest guidance signifies small changes which we hope will lead to the return of the sports we know and love.

“We cannot, of course, trade serious health implications with our desire to feel the sun on our backs, as we play Rounders with our friends. In line with DCMS advice, we can confirm the continued suspension of formal Rounders activities until the end of June 2020, covering league matches and team training.

“This position will be continually reviewed in light of Government advice. Building towards the future, we are establishing a medical advisory group to specifically assist the Rounders community in safely returning to play. We will provide further updates on this when appropriate.

“However, the new guidance makes clear that people can, and should, go outside more than once a day for exercise as long as they’re following social distancing guidelines.

“This can be done alone or with members of their household, or with one person from outside of their household. To this end, we are launching a modified version of rounders so people can get as much from the sport, in our current situation.

You may also want to watch:

“At Rounders England, we will continue to work with Government and other sporting bodies and keep you updated as and when changes are made. Our website has a dedicated coronavirus section that details the resources we have available.”

How to play:

*Can be played with a minimum of 2 players

*A jumper can be placed at each of the X spots

*Each player takes it in turn to be the Batter, while others are Fielders

*The Bowler bowls to the Batter. The batter runs to the first jumper on their right

*1 point awarded for each jumper that the Batter reaches

*The Fielders have to get the ball back to the Bowlers jumper to get the batter out and stop them from scoring

*Each Batter gets 5 consecutive hits, then joins the Fielders

*The running track can be increased and decreased in size, dependent on the age and ability of each Batter

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with stab wounds in Dagenham

Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

Dagenham woman fundraising to restore playground in her dad’s honour after Covid-19 death

The late Steven Forrester with baby daughter Amy, now 19, who is fundraising to restore a playground at Parsloes Park in his memory. Picture: Amy Forrester

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Dagenham Leo is “alive and well” says council

A picture of what is believed to be Leo

Most Read

Man found with stab wounds in Dagenham

Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

Dagenham woman fundraising to restore playground in her dad’s honour after Covid-19 death

The late Steven Forrester with baby daughter Amy, now 19, who is fundraising to restore a playground at Parsloes Park in his memory. Picture: Amy Forrester

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Dagenham Leo is “alive and well” says council

A picture of what is believed to be Leo

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Rounders England develop family-friendly game for small groups

Rounders England have developed a family-friendly game for small groups

Coronavirus: A guide to the return of sport

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during a Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Ultimately, our health must come first

MP Jon Cruddas wants staff and pupil safety guaranteed before schools reopen.

Coronavirus: Selected Premier League matches set for neutral venues

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match
Drive 24