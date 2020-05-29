Rounders England develop family-friendly game for small groups

Rounders England have developed a family-friendly game for small groups Archant

Rounders England has developed a new family-friendly version of the game that can be played in small groups.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The release of the Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) guidance on the phased return of sport and recreation is a significant early step in the return of community sports.

And the governing body have put out their own statement with regards to getting back to some form of action.

It said: “We cannot yet quantify or qualify how great an impact lockdown has had on activity levels, but what we’ve all felt is the absence of team sports, from professional through to community games, and its importance to our wellbeing, our sense of self and our national identity.

“This latest guidance signifies small changes which we hope will lead to the return of the sports we know and love.

“We cannot, of course, trade serious health implications with our desire to feel the sun on our backs, as we play Rounders with our friends. In line with DCMS advice, we can confirm the continued suspension of formal Rounders activities until the end of June 2020, covering league matches and team training.

“This position will be continually reviewed in light of Government advice. Building towards the future, we are establishing a medical advisory group to specifically assist the Rounders community in safely returning to play. We will provide further updates on this when appropriate.

“However, the new guidance makes clear that people can, and should, go outside more than once a day for exercise as long as they’re following social distancing guidelines.

“This can be done alone or with members of their household, or with one person from outside of their household. To this end, we are launching a modified version of rounders so people can get as much from the sport, in our current situation.

You may also want to watch:

“At Rounders England, we will continue to work with Government and other sporting bodies and keep you updated as and when changes are made. Our website has a dedicated coronavirus section that details the resources we have available.”

How to play:

*Can be played with a minimum of 2 players

*A jumper can be placed at each of the X spots

*Each player takes it in turn to be the Batter, while others are Fielders

*The Bowler bowls to the Batter. The batter runs to the first jumper on their right

*1 point awarded for each jumper that the Batter reaches

*The Fielders have to get the ball back to the Bowlers jumper to get the batter out and stop them from scoring

*Each Batter gets 5 consecutive hits, then joins the Fielders

*The running track can be increased and decreased in size, dependent on the age and ability of each Batter