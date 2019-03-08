Apology: Portuguese Rugby Union

In last week's Barking and Dagenham Post we incorrectly reported that Jack Kendall has been hired by the Portuguese Rugby Union as a coach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Board of Directors of the Portuguese Rugby Union contacted us to confirm this is not the case and they have not hired, or been in contact with, Jack Kendall in relation to this or any other professional activity at the Portuguese Rugby Union.

The senior coaching staff of the Portugal national rugby union team is led by Patrice Lasgisquet, who along with the coaching staff was presented to the media at a press conference held in Lisbon last July.

We are happy to set the record straight and apologise for any confusion caused.