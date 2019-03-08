Search

Advanced search

Apology: Portuguese Rugby Union

PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 November 2019

In last week's Barking and Dagenham Post we incorrectly reported that Jack Kendall has been hired by the Portuguese Rugby Union as a coach.

You may also want to watch:

The Board of Directors of the Portuguese Rugby Union contacted us to confirm this is not the case and they have not hired, or been in contact with, Jack Kendall in relation to this or any other professional activity at the Portuguese Rugby Union.

The senior coaching staff of the Portugal national rugby union team is led by Patrice Lasgisquet, who along with the coaching staff was presented to the media at a press conference held in Lisbon last July.

We are happy to set the record straight and apologise for any confusion caused.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Volunteers hit Barking’s streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Volunteers hit Barking’s streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Football: Barking & Dagenham boys start season with win

Barking & Dagenham's primary school boys' district squad face the camera (pic BDSFA)

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Barking boss Gardner felt his side deserved something at Tooting

Abs Seymour shapes to shoot (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking skipper Afzal looking forward to his club’s new challenges

Ehsan Afzal of Barking (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists