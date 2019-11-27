Barking captain Forde eager to use Basildon victory as a platform to start building on

Barking score their first try and celebrate during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Joe Forde insists they must use victory over Basildon as a platform to start crawling up the London Three Essex table.

The Gale Street outfit sealed a 44-7 victory over the strugglers to end a three-game losing run in the league.

They now sit 10th in the table, six points clear of basement side Basildon after that win, but Forde knows they still have plenty of work to do.

"We said after the game this has now got to serve as a platform and a springboard for us," he said.

"It's got to be the turning point in our season and we now have two winnable games ahead of Christmas that we need to get maximum points from those and crawl back up the league table."

The skipper says they massively needed that win to give a boost to their survival plans after a slow start to the campaign.

"We needed to get a win and we were confident, but it was no easy task as Basildon are just below us and came into the game thinking they were going to win it," he said.

"To go about winning the way we did was pleasing. We went in at half-time 13-0 up having dominated most of the play, and then came out second half, reset and just turned really turned the screw to end up with 40 points on the board.

"The lads were disciplined, they didn't lose their heads or get too over confident and to carry on playing through the phases was really good."

Barking now have a weekend off from league action before returning to action with a trip to fellow strugglers Mavericks.

"We said exactly that, after our last win we had a weekend off, so hopefully the same doesn't happen again," added Forde.

"We need to get the boys training, keep morale high, and go into the Mavericks game in two weeks time looking to really put in a good performance."

Forde did also insist he feels the squad is now slowly coming together and hopes they can string a run of results together.

"I said at the beginning of the season that this is a very new squad and it was always going to take us time to gel," he said.

"It's coming together now, the squad that played Saturday and that we've got is a really good bunch of lads.

"We're building for the future, but these boys want to win, and want to stay in this league and be competitive."