Barking focusing on the long term future of club reveals captain Forde after fan mail

Barking captain Joe Forde says they're looking at the long-term after receiving a letter from a fan criticising the pride his squad play with.

Forde and his men will welcome Basildon to Gale Street on Saturday as they look to end a three-game losing run in London Three Essex.

But the skipper was keen to reiterate the club are building for the future by trying to produce youth players into the first team rather than risk themselves financially.

"On the back of these articles, I got a letter sent to the club the other day from somebody who reads them," said Forde.

"I think he's quite an elderly guy, who doesn't get out too much, and it was quite cutting saying he is unable to get out to watching Barking and he remembers the days when we were knocking on the door for the championship.

"He was telling the boys to put some pride back into their performances.

"The model for rugby has changed, teams that are planning to climb the ladder nowadays need a lot of financial backing, and the pool of players in Barking is limited so we're doing what we can.

"We've got products of our youth system in the first team and I think that's the way forward for clubs like ours, not to throw money at the problems, and produce players.

"That's a long-term process and we're not going to rocket up."

He did however admit they must start turning results around as they currently sit second from bottom, just above next opponents Basildon.

"If we can turn up away to East London with depleted numbers and put in a good performance it bodes well going into this one where we should have a stronger side against Basildon, who we should be able to get a bonus point win against," he added.

"The positives are there, but we need to start converting that into wins, and get away from being valiant losers."

Barking head into the clash on the back of a 35-12 defeat to East London last weekend and Forde said: "Our preparation was scuppered a little bit. We had quite a few players missing and had a depleted bench so we were struggling for numbers.

"We also started very slowly as we got the kick-off time messed up. We thought we had a 3pm kick-off, but it was 2pm.

"They scored a few tries early, but then we did play really well. Our problem at the moment is that we sort of lack end zone execution."