Barking desperate to end 2019 with a win says captain Forde

Barking score their first try and celebrate during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Joe Forde is desperate to wrap up 2019 with more points on the board after a slow start to the season, writes Jacob Ranson.

They will welcome Campion to Gale Street on Saturday for their final fixture of the year as they look to start climbing up the London Three Essex league standings.

Forde's side currently sit 11th in the table with seven points to their name, while Campion sit eighth with 18 points.

"We need to finish 2019 with points on the board and a great performance," Forde insisted.

"There will be a big crowd and our own Christmas social afterwards. The beers taste a lot better when you've grafted your way to a win. Also on a personal note, I went to school at Campion, so it'll be great to beat them."

The former Campion schoolboy did reveal he doesn't know too much about their opponents, other than they will be fit and raring to go.

"We don't know much about them, I expect them to be fit with quick backs," he added.

"We aren't worrying about that too much, we will approach the game with our own plan, and if we execute this we're confident of a win."

Barking head into the clash on the back of a heavy 38-5 defeat at Mavericks last weekend and the skipper felt it was a scrappy contest.

"It was a scrappy game, we went in at half time behind with only with a small deficit to overcome and a huge downhill slope in our favour, so we were confident," he said.

"But we failed to exploit this and after a few breakaway tries from Mavericks and some very tired legs the game was beyond our reach."

Forde also felt the lack of bodies they had available proved costly but he was pleased with the way everyone took on new positions.

He said: "We went to Mavericks with a bare 15, no substitutes, and seven players playing completely out of position.

"We had two front rows in the back row, a back in the second row and two back rows in the back line. All things considered the way the boys pulled together was admirable."

Barking have a long break for the festive period before a January 11 trip to fierce rivals Ilford Wanderers.