Barking captain Forde says they must attack 2020 after a much-needed festive break

Barking captain Joe Forde says they have to reset as they look to attack the second half of the season in the new year.

Forde and his side crashed to a heavy 52-17 defeat to Campion in their final fixture of 2019 to leave them sitting third from bottom in the London Three Essex table.

The Gale Street outfit are on seven points after 10 matches, level on points with fierce rivals Ilford Wanderers just below them and 11 points clear of basement boys Basildon on minus four.

"2019 is over and it was tough, we now have to reset and attack the second half of the season," Forde said.

"We are in a dog fight and we need to show a bit of character and that Barking dog to keep us up."

The skipper insisted the clash with Campion was always going to be a tough test, but felt the scoreline didn't reflect their efforts.

"We turned up with a squad of 16, and as last week had multiple players out of position. But whilst it was disappointing, the final score didn't accurately reflect the game," he said.

Forde also felt there were a few positives to take out of the match against the mid-table outfit but insists more hard work is needed.

"We scored some good tries, and had some good performances from the younger players," he added.

"Everyone stepped up and fought for each other. We just need to work a bit harder, work on our fitness, and keep concentration for the full 80 minutes.

"The boys all worked for each other and whilst we didn't get the win, it was nice to see everyone has each other's back when the going gets tough.

"The second half was wide open and a couple of weak breakaway tries towards the end and the scoreline really flatters them. We created some good chances and didn't convert."

They now head into a festive break with three free weekends, before their return to action on Saturday, January 11 when they take on local rivals and fellow strugglers Ilford Wanderers.

Barking will be hoping to have everyone back available for their short trip to Forest Road after the break from action.

Forde and his side now have 11 games left to salvage points and claw themselves away from relegation trouble in the London Three Essex.