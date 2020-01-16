Barking captain Forde steps down as they aim to build on big win at Ilford Wanderers

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking have made captaincy changes to start the new year with Joe Forde stepping down from his role and being replaced by the duo of Luke Seeley and Aaron Cohen for the remainder of the season.

Forde remains among the squad and played his part as they got 2020 off to a flying startwith a 33-19 victory over local rivals Ilford Wanderers.

The former skipper admitted it has been an 'honour' to lead the Gale Street club but knows it's best to step aside due to his work commitments.

"It was an honour to be captain, but my work commitments and various other reasons meant I couldn't commit to the additional work load," he said.

"It wasn't my intention to step down at Christmas, but sometimes life makes these decisions for you.

"The role has now been formally split into team captain and club captain. Luke Seeley is the club captain who will be responsible for recruitment and a certain amount of administrative duties and Aaron Cohen is team captain, responsible for on field matters.

"I have a great relationship with Aaron. We played together in the National Leagues and I'll always be there to help him in his role where he needs it.

"I'll always be around to offer advice to the younger lads in the team. The players are what make it a great team to be a part of, and I'll always enjoy being a part of that."

The new captaincy duo will now be hoping they can build on the win over Ilford they make the trip to Braintree in London Three Essex this weekend.

"It was immense and well deserved team victory," said Cohen.

"I had no doubt in my mind we could achieve our first away win against Ilford as we had a point to prove, especially after losing by two points when we last played them. It was a mentality that the boys showed before and throughout the game.

"It showed amazing character from each and every player that took part in the game."

Cohen added: "It's a good foundation to build on and, yes, if the squad show the heart and passion that they did last Saturday, I have no reservations that we will move up the table.

"I'm expecting the squad to give 100 per cent in preparation in the run-up to the game and that they don't leave anything on the pitch on Saturday.

"As captain that is all I can ask from the boys."