Barking captain Cohen says they will not stop fighting as they face in-form Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 January 2020

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Aaron Cohen insists they will not 'keel over' as they continue to battle against London Three Essex relegation against title chasing Chelmsford.

They ill welcome the second-place outfit to Gale Street on Saturday on the back of a 37-17 defeat to Kings Cross Steelers last weekend as they look to start causing some upsets to pull themselves away from trouble.

Barking currently sit third from bottom, ahead of Ilford Wanderers and Basildon as they head into the final stretch of fixtures.

"We're not going to keel over, we're fighting for what we believe in, and that's Barking Rugby Club," said Cohen.

"It's our club, we love it, and we want to make it work by staying up this season, that's the target."

The newly-appointed captain says they will be prepared for the threats their opponents will pose as they know plenty about them.

"We know what they're like, they're a very well drilled team, I'd say they're definitely one of the better teams we've played this season, if not the best," he added.

"We know what they're going to do, but we need to play our own game, they will try exploiting us down the wings as they've got a lot of pace in their back three.

"We need to make big first time tackles, I won't say what our tactics are, but everyone has got to put their bodies on the line. If we can defend well that will help as the best form of attack is defence."

Cohen, who watched on from the sidelines in their defeat to the Steelers, insisted they had spells of pure dominance but being reduced to 14 players took its toll.

"The first bit of the first half wasn't great, it took a while for the lads to really get going, but once they got going they were putting their foot on the throat of the Steelers and pressing, attacking and defending well.

"The later parts of the first half they looked unstoppable and I thought we could really crack on then get a result out of it.

"We came out second half, the Steelers were really disciplined and our discipline wasn't 100 per cent where it needed to be as we had a lot of silly penalties.

"I did feel the referee was on their side, but that's not an excuse, the boys put it in and we didn't come away with the result we wanted. Everyone put a shift in.

"We had to play 20 minutes of the game with 14 players as we had two yellow cards against us so to even come out with the result we did showed a lot of character."

