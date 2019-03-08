Search

Barking captain Forde wants to build on Steelers win at Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 October 2019

Barking team talk at the final whistle during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Barking team talk at the final whistle during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Joe Forde wants to build on their first league victory when they return to league action against Chelmsford, writes Jacob Ranson.

Forde and his squad will make the trip to Coronation Park on Saturday for their London Three Essex clash after a big win over Kings Cross Steelers recently.

Barking did however fall to a narrow 7-5 defeat to Harlow in the Essex Intermediate Cup competition during their weekend off from league action.

"Absolutely, it's a good opportunity to start building some momentum into Christmas. It's still early in the season," Forde said.

"There are some good opportunities to get some wins as well as bonus points in the coming weeks.

"We start with Chelmsford and hopefully we can put in a really good display against them and continue to improve, that's all we can ask for.

"The pressure is off now we've got that first win, but with that comes a little bit of expectation, so we've got to improve on every performance now."

Skipper Forde knows Chelmsford will be a tough test as they have been in the league for a long time, but he also feels the league is wide open this campaign.

"This is our second season in this league," he added.

"Chelmsford have been around a little while and they're a tough outfit, but as I've said about all the teams it's very open this season and there is no front-runner.

"Last season there were a few teams that pushed themselves out in front early, we haven't got that this year, everyone is within touching distance of each other."

Barking are confident in their own abilities and Forde knows they are still in the early stages of their development after going with a new-look squad and leadership team this season.

"We'll really fancy our chances against Chelmsford and as long as we go there, continue to improve, and do what we did against the Steelers we can get the win.

"We'll remain positive and work at our structure."

