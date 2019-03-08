Moreland gutted Barking lose out in final home game of season

Gale Street side beaten 43-10 at the weekend

Andrew Moreland was gutted Barking could not sign off from home for the season on a high after going down 43-10 against Chelmsford in London Three Essex on Saturday.

Gale Street played host to the first XV one final time last weekend, but the hosts were unable to claim what would have been a sixth home win of the campaign.

Director of rugby Moreland was sad Barking could not end at home on a high, but says there were some positives to take from the defeat.

“It was disappointing not to win our final home game of the season, but we know there are plenty of things to be optimistic about,” he said.

“The last 25 minutes against Chelmsford was a good team display and that is something we will look to build on.”

As for the display itself, Moreland believes Barking were made to pay for a slow start to the match.

However, he feels that once the Gale Street club had grown into proceedings, they were able to give a good account of themselves.

“We didn’t start well, but we had plenty of belief by the end of the game and we troubled Chelmsford at times.

“We know we have the ability to do well and we showed that at times on Saturday, but we have to be more consistent in showing it.”