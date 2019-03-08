Barking aim for better against Chelmsford

Gale Street outfit lost 57-5 at Braintree last weekend

Barking will hope to deliver an improved display on Saturday when they entertain Chelmsford in London Three Essex.

The Gale Street club endured a disappointing weekend last time out as they lost 57-5 away to Braintree in the league.

Barking had gone into that game off the back of three straight wins, their best run of form this term.

However, a two-week break from action in the build-up to the trip to Braintree may have robbed them of some of the momentum they had generated.

Regardless, the Gale Street outfit will look to swiftly move on this Saturday when they welcome Chelmsford.

The match represents Barking’s final home game of the campaign and they will be keen to end on a high on their own turf.

The Gale Street side have won five and lost five of their previous 10 home games this season, so they will be doing all they can to end with a positive record by getting the better of Chelmsford.