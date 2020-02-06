Search

Barking captain Seeley believes going down to 14-men cost them against Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 February 2020

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking club captain Luke Seeley believes the moment they went down to 14 men changed their fortunes against London Three Essex leaders Chelmsford.

The Gale Street-based club were only trailing 27-24 at half-time but had Scott Turner booked to give their opponents a man advantage which resulted in the score finishing 56-24.

They did bag a losing bonus point for their efforts and Seeley insists they must take the positives out of the game.

"Disappointed, sort of, but I think for us the last time we played them it was 90-5 so we've got to take the positives from that," the captain said.

"Until we went down to 14 men through a yellow card, which was debatable, we were pretty much on top of them and it was the 10 minutes we were down to 14 that probably cost us the game.

You may also want to watch:

"Scott Turner is one of our stand-out players of the year, he has been a really good find in the front row, so the moment he went off things went a bit flat and they capitalised.

"They're top of the league, well-drilled, you could see by the way they were playing why they're top of the league."

Seeley feels injuries have depleted the squad and made it tough for them in recent weeks although they did welcome back Maciu Kabunicaucau. He added: "We've got so many injuries at the moment, we've got three props out, which is unheard of.

"The military boys we've got are on operations at the moment and they're slowly coming back, although 'Mac' returned with an outstanding performance and a hat-trick. To have him back was fantastic, but Aaron Cohen our captain, has been a big loss.

"It's been non-stop setbacks for us, so I see what happened Saturday as a bit of a step forward for us. Chelmsford probably come to us thinking they were going to get a record score as they almost stuck triple digits on them.

"The fact at half-time it was 27-24 you could see Chelmsford were worried as we had the bit between our teeth. A losing bonus point when you're in the position we're in, third from bottom, is massive and it's now about how we go to Harlow."

