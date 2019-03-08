Barking & Dagenham College reach Essex under 18 Cup final

Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy (Pic: Wow Marketing) Archant

Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy are celebrating having reached the Essex under-18 Cup final after beating Colne College in a thrilling semi-final with a last-second drop goal from captain Jimmy Moore.

They will now face either New Hall School or Campion in the cup final on April 2 at Barking Rugby Club.

Head of Rugby Academy Dean Cutting said: “Either will be tough opponents as both are renowned rugby playing schools, but such is the high quality that our Rugby Academy demands, this is our second final in four years.

“Along with the Essex final appearances Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy have had three successful league titles and three National Sevens qualifications since starting in 2015, so our expectations are high, both from an academic and on-pitch perspective.

“The season to date has been one of success with the team results as well as support for individual progression and opportunities, including having representatives at Essex County U18s and U20s following their development pathway.”