Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking & Dagenham College reach Essex under 18 Cup final

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 March 2019

Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy are celebrating having reached the Essex under-18 Cup final after beating Colne College in a thrilling semi-final with a last-second drop goal from captain Jimmy Moore.

They will now face either New Hall School or Campion in the cup final on April 2 at Barking Rugby Club.

Head of Rugby Academy Dean Cutting said: “Either will be tough opponents as both are renowned rugby playing schools, but such is the high quality that our Rugby Academy demands, this is our second final in four years.

“Along with the Essex final appearances Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy have had three successful league titles and three National Sevens qualifications since starting in 2015, so our expectations are high, both from an academic and on-pitch perspective.

“The season to date has been one of success with the team results as well as support for individual progression and opportunities, including having representatives at Essex County U18s and U20s following their development pathway.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Man shot several times in Dagenham

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham and Romford men arrested on suspicion of burglary after alleged Canterbury cash point robbery

Police car

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Man shot several times in Dagenham

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham and Romford men arrested on suspicion of burglary after alleged Canterbury cash point robbery

Police car

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Budjei triumphs for Barking & Dagenham in Stratford

Barking & Dagenham's Tilly Malbon competes in Redbridge (pic: B&DCC)

Barking & Dagenham College reach Essex under 18 Cup final

Barking & Dagenham College Rugby Academy (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Cricket: Fit-again Quinn relishing new season

Matt Quinn of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Chris Nash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex start with Cambridge test

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Council clampdown on litter bugs sees 28 fines issued in one street

Cllr Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists