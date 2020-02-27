Barking captain Cohen says they can't fear relegation as they head into final stretch

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

Barking captain Aaron Cohen insists they 'can't fear failure' as they have six games left to ensure their survival in London Three Essex.

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

They currently sit next to bottom on minus one point after being deducted 20 points and welcome mid-table East London to Gale Street on Saturday.

And the skipper knows they must now leave it all on the line, but remains confident they can still avoid the drop.

"We can't fear failure, if we fear failure it's going to beat us, if we attack it we've got half a chance," Cohen said.

"There is not one shadow of doubt in my mind that we are getting relegated, that doesn't sound great at the minute, as we're on minus one point.

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

"We still have Basildon, Mavericks and teams around us left to play, where I think we'll pick up points. We want to carry that second-half performance into this week and our focus now is how can we get points from East London.

"Between myself and the coaches we're going to see how we can get the boys ticking before the game.

"Whether we've got to change something from our end to get the boys fired up or not we don't know, but we need to start the game how we finished the last game."

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

Barking suffered a 43-29 defeat to Old Cooperians last weekend, but the captain believes there were plenty of positives to take.

"It was definitely a game of two halves, they dominated the first half, and we dominated the second half," he admitted.

"They scored their tries predominantly in the first half and in the second half we scored our tries.

"It took a while for the lads to get firing, but once they did, they were very impressive, to be honest.

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

"I could criticise the first half and nitpick all the issues - missed tackles, defending - but we went in at half-time and the coaching staff and the on-pitch captain Scott Turner, we all had our say and the boys responded extremely well.

"I believe on any other day if we could come out how we did in the second-half they would have had a real tough time to beat us. There were a couple of stand-outs, Ross Myers was our man of the match, he had a great game."