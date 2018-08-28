Search

Barking primed for home clash against leaders Epping

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2019

Gale Street outfit lost 26-5 at East London last weekend

Barking face a daunting task in London Three Essex on Saturday when they entertain current leaders Epping Upper Clapton.

The Gale Street club welcome the table-toppers looking to upset the odds, with nine places and 25 points currently between the sides.

Barking will also be looking for a first win since November having lost each of their last three matches in the competition.

The most recent defeat for the club came on Saturday as they went down 26-5 away to East London.

Barking’s solitary score came midway through the first half, but it was not enough to prevent a third defeat of the season against East London, having already lost to them in the league and cup.

With Epping having lost just once this season, Saturday’s match looks set to be a testing afternoon for Barking.

The Gale Street club did, however, push Epping hard in the earlier meeting between the sides, before going down 20-12 in September.

