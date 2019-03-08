Search

Barking skipper Forde hoping for a big reaction

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 October 2019

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Barking captain Joe Forde is hoping for a big reaction as they look to pick up their first win of the season at home to Kings Cross Steelers.

Forde's men welcome the Steelers to Gale Street on Saturday for a London Three Essex clash as they return to action after having to cancel their fixture at Braintree.

And the skipper will hope his front-row players are available after a lack of them saw last weekend's fixture called off.

"It's disappointing. Unfortunately we had to call it off as our seven available front row, we had five injuries and one, Simon Catherine who had a baby girl last week, on compassionate leave.

"We had only one front row available, but most of the injuries are coming to the end of the return to play protocol for concussion.

"It wasn't possible for us to play the game, but when it comes to safety there is not a lot you can do.

"Luckily Braintree were very good about it and very gracious."

Forde added: "We will have a front row this weekend, a few of the boys will be available, and then we're strong across the rest of the park. In line with what I said last week we need a big reaction now."

The captain expects a really physical encounter with their east London rivals, but knows his side can come away with a win if they play to their own strengths.

He added: "They're a very physical team from what I remember last year, they beat Old Cooperians, so that's a big mark as Coops have played quite well and beaten Ilford.

"From what I understand they have a very deep physical pack. That's the type of game we like to play, and hopefully we have a little bit more at the back.

"It's within the realms of possibility that we come away with a win this weekend, but most importantly it's about a big reaction and big performance.

"It's going to be a tough test, it's going to be physical, I would say most of the teams this year are on par.

"There is no stand-out team in this league and I think anyone can beat team.

"I think everyone has seen that from the first few weekends of results."

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

