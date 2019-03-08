Barking skipper wants his players to look in the mirror ahead of Harlow tie

Barking team talk at the final whistle during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Barking captain Joe Forde wants his players to look in the mirror ahead of this weekend's clash with Harlow after a heavy defeat to Chelmsford last weekend.

Forde and his side will welcome their opponents to Gale Street on Saturday as they look to put a 99-7 loss behind them.

They've already come up against Harlow this season as they lost 7-5 in the Essex Intermediate Cup a few weeks ago.

"We're not going to take too much from that as they would have had a weakened side out as did we, but it did give us a little window of what they might do against us," Forde said.

"We're going to concentrate on our own performance and I think every player needs to take a look in the mirror and ask if they need to make changes to their own displays.

"Hopefully we'll get back on track and last weekend will just be a blip."

He did admit they can't read much into the cup clash against Harlow but he expects his squad to get revenge.

"We just want to bounce back big time this weekend against Harlow, who we've played in the cup and lost by two points, in a game we probably should have won.

"In that game we were trying out a few players and playing a few boys in different positions.

"They obviously didn't have their first-team out either, so it will be interesting to see the result this weekend, but I'm expecting us to put another win on the board."

Barking skipper Forde revealed there were not many positives from the Chelmsford defeat despite a trio of youngsters stepping into the line-up.

"It's hard to take positives from a game like that really, but there were a few as we had three products of the Barking youth system playing - the two wingers and the outside centre," he added.

"They're all 18-years-old and have come through the youth system and one of them made his debut in less than ideal circumstances, so that was a positive.

"We have to look very critically at our performance. We showed a few weaknesses in certain areas of the park that we need to work on.

"You don't ship 90-odd points without big question marks over your defence, so that is something we're going to work on."