Barking vice-captain Seeley insists Harlow will not take them lightly after close ties

Barking vice-captain Luke Seeley believes London Three Essex leaders Harlow will not be expecting an easy challenge when they meet this weekend.

The Gale Street club ran Harlow close in the first half in their last fixture before tiring and losing 56-24, but Seeley insists it shows they can compete with top sides despite lying 10th in the table.

They return to action with a trip to Howard's Way on Saturday to face Harlow who they have already met twice this season - once in the league where they lost 19-8.

"I think Harlow will be looking over their shoulders, thinking they have done that to Chelmsford, could they come here and do that to us," Seeley said.

"The two games we've played against Harlow this year have been close, in the cup and in the league, and hopefully touch wood we'll be back to full strength."

The vice-captain insists they are slowly getting players back from injury and work commitments after a season littered with them, following an impressive pre-season campaign.

"The team beating teams 100-odd nil in pre-season is now starting to come back together, maybe a bit late to chase for the title or promotion, but definitely enough time to make sure we're safe for next year in London Three and continue building the club's long-term future," he added.

"Despite what people are probably saying on the outside, internally it's looking rosy for us and the things we're putting in place for the youth teams and the women's team, which Barking hasn't had in a while, is all starting to take hold."

Sweeney also revealed he has mixed feelings about the weekend off as it gave them time to recover and get a few more players back in contention, but if they didn't have the break they could have caught Harlow at a good time.

"That was a big game and big shift from all of our players, myself included. We had to use two substitutes early on, and players were carrying knocks.

"A week off for us was fantastic, Craig (Stimson) another prop is available to us, he's a great carrier and that is what we need around the park at the moment. It's good for us to get players back and gives us time to recover, but it also gives Harlow time to recover, who had a tough game, so that could have been better for us."