Moreland calls on Barking to start matching opposition in bid to end their poor run

Gale Street club beaten 24-7 at home to Ilford Wanderers on Saturday

Andrew Moreland believes Barking must start matching the opposition’s intensity if they are to begin picking up wins in London Three Essex.

The director of rugby was speaking after watching the Gale Street outfit suffer a 24-7 defeat at home to Ilford Wanderers in the league on Saturday.

The defeat was an 11th league loss of the season for Barking, who currently find themselves 10th in the table.

Fears remain that the Gale Street outfit could suffer a third successive relegation after playing in London One North as recently as two seasons ago.

And Moreland knows that Barking must improve quickly if they are to haul themselves to a position of relative safety.

“We’re disappointed with the result, but more disappointed with the performance in general,” said Moreland.

“We know we can play better than we did and we have to start matching the opposition’s intensity.

“We also have to realise that the name on our shirts makes us a target for other teams.”

The director of rugby did, though, go on to add that the result had been put into perspective after members of Barking’s under-17 squad were involved in a car accident on Sunday.

A statement issued by the club on Monday afternoon confirmed that three members of the squad, along with one of the players’ father and brother, were involved in an accident on their way to an under-17 game at Thurrock.

Director of rugby Moreland added: “Our result on Saturday has been put into perspective after the news came through on Sunday that some of our youth players, as well as a parent, were involved in an awful accident on Sunday morning on their way to a game.

“The entire club’s thoughts are with them during this horrible moment.”

The statement issued by the club ended: “The club would like to thank the emergency services and hospitals that helped everyone involved, as well as Thurrock RFC who were fantastic with our under-17s and their families at the club when the news came through.”

Barking’s first team are next in action in the league on Saturday when they make the trip to Campion, who are yet to record a triumph in the league so far in 2019.