Barking hope to get better of Ilford on return to league action

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Gale Street club had last weekend off with not matches in division

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking are back in action in London Three Essex on Saturday when they play host to Ilford Wanderers.

Like all teams in the division, the Gale Street side had last weekend off with no matches scheduled in the league owing to various cup competitions taking place.

That means Barking have not played since going down 28-23 at Kings Cross Steelers on January 26.

That defeat represented a disappointing result for the Gale Street club having only ended a four-game losing run in the match prior to the reverse against Steelers.

Director of rugby Andrew Moreland will be hoping Barking can bounce back this weekend and gain a win at home to Ilford.

When the sides last met in at the end of October, the Gale Street outfit were on the wrong end of a 24-20 score away from home.

It could well be another close game between the teams this weekend, but Barking will be hoping they can emerge victorious this time around.