Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking hope to get better of Ilford on return to league action

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 February 2019

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Gale Street club had last weekend off with not matches in division

Barking are back in action in London Three Essex on Saturday when they play host to Ilford Wanderers.

Like all teams in the division, the Gale Street side had last weekend off with no matches scheduled in the league owing to various cup competitions taking place.

That means Barking have not played since going down 28-23 at Kings Cross Steelers on January 26.

That defeat represented a disappointing result for the Gale Street club having only ended a four-game losing run in the match prior to the reverse against Steelers.

Director of rugby Andrew Moreland will be hoping Barking can bounce back this weekend and gain a win at home to Ilford.

When the sides last met in at the end of October, the Gale Street outfit were on the wrong end of a 24-20 score away from home.

It could well be another close game between the teams this weekend, but Barking will be hoping they can emerge victorious this time around.

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Most Read

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking hope to get better of Ilford on return to league action

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Dagenham 88 Runners take on London Winter Run 10k as well as various parkruns

Jenny O'Hanlon, Denise Woolston, Irene Campen and Christine at the Winter Run 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)

Balanta nearing return for Daggers

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists