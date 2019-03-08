Search

Barking vice-captain Seeley is anticipating a 'feisty' tie with rivals Ilford Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 September 2019

Barking vice-captain Luke Seeley is anticipating one of the best games of the season - despite it only being their home opener this weekend.

They will welcome local rivals Ilford Wanderers to Gale Street on Saturday as both sides look to bounce back to winning ways after opening-day defeats.

And Seeley knows it will be a 'feisty' contest as they both look to dominate the London Three Essex clash, saying: "We both go into it off losses with a bitter taste in our mouths so I'd imagine it will be one of the best games of the season for both teams.

"I know for a fact it will be a feisty one as there is a little bit of resentment and rivalry on the pitch. Off the pitch we're all friends but once we cross that white line it's completely different as there is a fierce rivalry."

Barking lost on both occasions to the Wanderers last season and the vice skipper says it was tough to take.

"Ilford last year was a bitter loss both times, home and away, especially the away game as it was so close and I think it went down to the last penalty kick," he said.

And despite a 45-12 defeat to Upminster last weekend he remains positive but knows people will be questioning his side.

"It's the first game of the season I know a lot of people out there will be reading a lot into it and saying Barking lost their first game, is this the team that played last year?" he added.

"People will be saying are they going to be in the same position they were last year, fighting for relegation.

"I don't think we are, I think we'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

"If you look at some of the scores from the weekend there were some unexpected ones - Old Cooperians beating Ilford for one, although that's good for us."

Seeley also feels a loss early in the season can be beneficial as opposed to losing after a good start to the season.

"An early loss in the season some see it as a bad point, I see it as a good point as I'd rather lose now than be three or four games in then lose, as you have to work out what went wrong," he said.

"Losing now, we know what we need to work on and sort out. Ilford need to be aware that we are going to come back with the fighting spirit that Barking are renowned for in a good way."

