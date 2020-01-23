Barking captain believes the return of England Deaf star Turner will be a major boost

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Newly-appointed Barking captain Aaron Cohen believes welcoming Scott Turner back into the line-up will be a huge boost ahead of their clash with Kings Cross Steelers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gale Street outfit make the short trip to Memorial Park on Saturday as they look to put a heavy 83-5 defeat to Braintree behind them.

The skipper knows he will have a stronger side available with Turner returning from duty with the England Deaf rugby side.

"We've got players back that weren't available; we've got Scotty Turner back, who was playing for England Deaf," he said.

"He's a crucial member of the team and I now expect nothing but a victory away from home."

Barking sealed a narrow 32-27 win over the Steelers earlier this season and Cohen is looking for a repeat performance.

"The last time we played them we beat them on our patch, so we've got to go there, show them no respect and turn them over on their soil now," he added.

You may also want to watch:

Cohen was named the new captain after Joe Forde stepped down over the Christmas break, but he believes it brings no added pressure to his game.

"None at all in my eyes, I always lead by example, unfortunately this week I had to come off but the previous week we all got stuck in together," he said.

"One thing I am focusing on is that we're all equals in the team even if the captain or vice-captain is on the pitch as everyone has a responsibility and a voice to be heard."

Cohen was disappointed with the Braintree result but heaped praise on their opponents and his own squad's efforts.

"It is disappointing, but at the same time a couple of the lads dropped out before the game for personal reasons, one of the boys dropped out as his little one was in hospital," he said.

"Braintree was an extremely organised side and they exploited us down the wing. They didn't score a try through the middle of the pitch, they found our weakness which was round the outside and they exploited it time and time again.

"One thing I will say is being that I was on the touchline for half the game watching the lads, cheering them on, they all showed a positive attitude and dug deep regardless of the score.

"They didn't give up, kept going, and managed to score a tr,y nearly two, so I can only give them a bit of credit for that."