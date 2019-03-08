Search

Barking's Forde relieved to bag first victory of season against Kings Cross Steelers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 October 2019

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Barking captain Joe Forde was 'relieved' to pick up a first victory of the London Three Essex season as they secured a 32-27 win over Kings Cross Steelers.

The Gale Street outfit have had a slow start to the season after suffering three consecutive defeats and a forfeit in the first four matches of the campaign.

But skipper Forde insisted he was pleased with his squad's effort despite throwing away the bonus point late in the match.

"It's a huge relief, especially for me when the final whistle came," Forde said.

"We made a bit of a meal of it in the second half. We went down early and then held the lead throughout the majority of the game, there was a large portion of the second half where there was one point in it.

"Luckily we got a try and managed to put a bit of a gap there just to put them beyond a try score.

"There were 15 minutes where we went into defensive mode and tried to hang on to the game.

"We did score again to put the game out of sight, but in the last five minutes we gave away three or four penalties to let them creep in and get the bonus point.

"You can't fault the fact we played really well and got the win which is the most important thing."

Forde feels the squad is now finally coming together and believes they have plenty to build on in the coming weeks.

He added: "Huge positives. There were periods in the game where I would look around to see all the players in the right positions and I can really see our structure coming together.

"In the second half there were large parts where we were holding on to the ball and managing the game really well.

"We're still in an early phase of our squad development, the team are new to each other, and the structure the head coach is bringing in.

"Three games in and we can really see it coming together now, which resulted in a win against a good Steelers team, who I think will do really well this season."

Barking will face Harlow in the first round of the Intermediate Cup this weekend and Forde added: "It's disappointing we don't have another league game this weekend, but especially the front row can use this week to let their bodies recover. We have a cup game so hopefully we can use it to rotate the squad."

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

