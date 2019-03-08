Barking's Forde relieved to bag first victory of season against Kings Cross Steelers

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Joe Forde was 'relieved' to pick up a first victory of the London Three Essex season as they secured a 32-27 win over Kings Cross Steelers.

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

The Gale Street outfit have had a slow start to the season after suffering three consecutive defeats and a forfeit in the first four matches of the campaign.

But skipper Forde insisted he was pleased with his squad's effort despite throwing away the bonus point late in the match.

"It's a huge relief, especially for me when the final whistle came," Forde said.

"We made a bit of a meal of it in the second half. We went down early and then held the lead throughout the majority of the game, there was a large portion of the second half where there was one point in it.

"Luckily we got a try and managed to put a bit of a gap there just to put them beyond a try score.

"There were 15 minutes where we went into defensive mode and tried to hang on to the game.

"We did score again to put the game out of sight, but in the last five minutes we gave away three or four penalties to let them creep in and get the bonus point.

"You can't fault the fact we played really well and got the win which is the most important thing."

Forde feels the squad is now finally coming together and believes they have plenty to build on in the coming weeks.

He added: "Huge positives. There were periods in the game where I would look around to see all the players in the right positions and I can really see our structure coming together.

"In the second half there were large parts where we were holding on to the ball and managing the game really well.

"We're still in an early phase of our squad development, the team are new to each other, and the structure the head coach is bringing in.

"Three games in and we can really see it coming together now, which resulted in a win against a good Steelers team, who I think will do really well this season."

Barking will face Harlow in the first round of the Intermediate Cup this weekend and Forde added: "It's disappointing we don't have another league game this weekend, but especially the front row can use this week to let their bodies recover. We have a cup game so hopefully we can use it to rotate the squad."