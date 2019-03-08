Moreland hails Barking’s display in success over Maldon

Gale Street outfit eased to a 57-36 success on Saturday

Andrew Moreland lavished praise on Barking’s performance in an emphatic 57-36 success at home to Maldon in London Three Essex.

The Gale Street outfit were in impressive form on Saturday as they racked up a third straight league success.

Victory took Barking to within a point of Old Cooperians in seventh, and director of rugby Moreland was overjoyed with his team’s display.

“It was a really positive result for us and being able to score nine tries means it was one of our best performances this season,” he said.

“The only disappointment came at the end when we gave away too many penalties, so we know we have to work on our discipline.

“We haven’t won three in a row for quite some time, so that’s another mental block the squad has overcome this season.”

As the score suggests, Barking’s attack really came to the fore at home to Maldon on Saturday.

As well as taking four points for the win, the Gale Street club also collected a bonus point for their try-scoring efforts.

And Moreland was thrilled with how his team played on the front foot in the success over Maldon.

“Our attack was superb and the rugby we played in the first half was a delight to watch,” he added.

“It was the closest we’ve come to delivering what I would deem a perfect display since I’ve been at the club.

“We showed against Maldon what we’re capable of when it call clicks, but we have to keep performing at that level now.”

Barking are currently enjoying their best run of form this term having won their last three and Moreland is happy with the upturn in form, even if the end of the term is fast approaching.

“It’s all coming together nicely at the right time as hopefully it will help us recruit a few new players in the summer,” he said.

“It will also help give the players we currently have a nice boost heading into the summer break.

“We have a tough run-in, but if we can keep this run going and keep making a bit more history, that would be fantastic.”