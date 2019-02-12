Moreland hopes Barking can put knowledge of Maldon to good use in vital home game

Action from Barking's win over Millwall in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt) Archant

Gale Street side won away to Millwall last weekend

Andrew Moreland is happy with Barking’s knowledge of Maldon ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in London Three Essex.

The Gale Street club return home this weekend to host a Maldon side who have won just once on the road all season.

The sides have already met once this term, with Barking winning 24-12 at Maldon in November.

And director of rugby Moreland is keen for the Gale Street club to put what they learned from that game to good use this weekend.

“We know all about Maldon’s strengths and weaknesses having played them earlier in the season, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage this weekend,” he said.

“We know that we’re probably even when it comes to the scrums, but there are other areas where we’re stronger or Maldon are stronger, and we have to be aware of that.

“Hopefully we can use what we learned from the previous meeting to our advantage this weekend.

“We also have some players coming back from injury, so that will only boost us too.”

Barking host Maldon looking for a third straight win in the division, having beaten both Campion and Millwall in recent weeks.

After beating bottom-club Millwall last Saturday, the Gale Street side will hope to follow that up with a win over second-bottom Maldon this weekend.

After Saturday’s match, Barking then face promotion hopefuls Braintree and Chelmsford before ending the term at third-bottom Canvey Island.

It certainly is a quirk of the fixture list that means Barking will have played the current bottom three in their final five games of the season.

And with the Gale Street club currently ninth themselves, Moreland knows they must take full advantage of the chance to beat the sides around them in the table.

“We’re fortunate that we’re playing a lot of the teams around us and hopefully we can make the most of that again this weekend,” he added.

“It was a good team effort on the whole against Millwall, though there were parts of the games we know we can improve on.

“We were able to get the win in the end and hopefully we can do what we need to do to get another vital win on Saturday.”

It looks set to be an important weekend for Barking.