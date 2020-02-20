Barking captain Cohen keen for players to dedicate a victory to his new-born son

Barking captain Aaron Cohen is hoping his side can dedicate a win to his new-born son while watching his first game this weekend.

Cohen's side welcome mid-table Old Cooperians to Gale Street on Saturday as they look to string a few results together to avoid the dropn from London Three Essex.

They currently sit bottom of the table with minus two points after being deducted 10 points.

"I'm excited, it's going to be my son's first Barking game, he's going to be our number one fan, so very much looking forward to that," Cohen said.

"Hopefully they can put a shift in, walk away with a win, and dedicate the win to him."

The skipper knows it will be a tough physical contest due to the rivalry the match, with former team-mates lining up for their opponents.

"It will be a hard contest, a couple of the boys that play for Old Coops used to play for us, so there is a good bit of rivalry between friends," added Cohen.

"It will be a physical game, everyone will want to smash each other, and I'm certain it will be a good game.

"If we turn up then we can have a go at anyone in the league. Chelmsford we were within three points of them then we went down to 14 men and it got away from us, and the only reason for that I believe is the referee gave a few dodgy decisions.

"We've shown that when we turn up we can really go for it. I'm optimistic for Saturday, the boys are all up for it."

Barking didn't play last weekend, awarding a walkover to Harlow due to them not being able to field a squad for the fixture.

"Unfortunately, but there is not a lot we can do if we've got players that are injured and players that can't commit due to work," said Cohen "None of us are getting paid so if someone says they've got to work then they've got to work at the end of the day.

"We've had points deducted and if we hadn't had those deducted we'd be sitting the low end of mid-table.

"The standard of lads is more than good enough to play in this league it's just unfortunate circumstances, everyone struggles from time to time, but we're confident we'll get a team out to play Old Coops.

"It's always a good match against them."