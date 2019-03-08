Barking captain Forde looking forward to Old Cooperians clash

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking captain Joe Forde is looking forward to a clash with rivals Old Cooperians this weekend.

The Gale Street outfit will make the trip to St Mary's Lane in Upminster on Saturday as they look for their second win of the season in London Three Essex.

They currently sit second from bottom in the league table after the first six fixtures and are determined to start turning their fortunes around.

But they know it will be a tough test as Old Coops sit eighth after two wins, one draw, and three losses so far this campaign.

"They've had a mixed set of results this season, they have a solid team, and I know they enjoy playing against us," said Forde.

"I think they see us as one of their big rivals and they always tend to come with a strong side to play against us.

"We'll be looking forward to it and I think it will be a very forward-dominant game."

The skipper is backing his squad to go out and pick up a much-needed win after losing their last fixture 19-8 at home to Harlow on October 26.

"Hopefully we can come out on top as I think man for man we're probably the better team," added Forde.

"It's definitely a fixture we can win."

Barking have since had a weekend off from action and captain Forde feels it will have helped the team get back to full fitness and work on the areas where they have struggled so far this season, adding: "I think there were a lot of sore bodies and people would have welcomed the break, personally I had a few niggles, and I know a few other boys in the squad did as well.

"It was a nice opportunity to rest up and we had a full set of training sets, so hopefully we can go into that game nice and strong, as well as fully fit as we look to get the win."