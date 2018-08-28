Search

Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking ahead of Old Cooperians clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 January 2019

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

Match rearranged after game last month was abandoned at half-time with Gale Street outfit leading

Andrew Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking when they host Old Cooperians in rearranged fixture in London Three Essex on Saturday.

Last month’s initial match between the sides at Gale Street was abandoned at half-time owing to a hamstring injury sustained by referee Niamh Hennessey.

Barking were leading 14-8 when the game was called off and would have hoped to convert that advantage into a win had the match reached a conclusion.

But director of rugby Moreland insists that does not put his team under any extra pressure ahead of Saturday’s rearranged meeting.

“Of course we were disappointed that game was abandoned at half-time, but the noises coming from the away dressing room that day when it was called off should be motivation enough for the players,” he said.

“We showed in the first half of that game that we can play well and we have to play to those levels again on Saturday.”

Barking will be looking for a response this weekend following a disappointing 38-0 defeat at home to leaders Epping Upper Clapton last week.

And Moreland believes some positive team news may aid the Gale Street outfit as they look to end a run of four straight league defeats.

“We have players coming back into contention this weekend and that is only going to be a boost,” he added.

“We’re hoping we can prepare in the right manner and hopefully that will see us to a win.

“We’re looking good in terms of selection and there are some decisions we are going to have to make, but that provides greater competition for places.”

