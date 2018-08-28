Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2018

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

An injury to referee Niamh Hennessey saw match called off at half-time

Andrew Moreland was pleased with how Barking were playing before their London Three Essex match at home to Old Cooperians was abandoned at half-time.

Saturday’s match between the two sides was called off at half-time after referee Niamh Hennessey pulled her hamstring.

At the time, Barking led 14-8 and would have wanted to see the game out for a first win in three league matches.

Instead, the sides will have to do it all again on January 19 when they will hope the game can reach a conclusion.

But director of rugby Moreland expressed pleasure with how the Gale Street club were playing prior to the abandonment.

“I was gutted because the way we played was closer to how we were playing earlier in the season,” he said.

“We were fluid in attack and solid in defence, but injuries to referees are part and parcel of the game which we have to accept.

“The game has been rearranged for January which is going to make what was already an important month even more vital.

“It’s a month that could make us or break us, but it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”

Saturday’s game also marked the final match of Ray Steadman’s tenure as Barking team manager.

Steadman had worked tirelessly in the role for many years and has been an integral part of the set-up at Gale Street.

Now, though, Steadman has taken the opportunity to step aside and Moreland was full of praise for his contribution to the cause at Barking.

“Ray has been a superb servant to the club over the years and he has done so much for everyone, from the senior teams to the youth teams, on a weekly basis,” he added.

“He has been a fantastic part of the club and he has more than earned his rest.

“From everyone at Barking, we wish Ray the best of luck but we’re sad to see him go.”

Barking can now enjoy the next couple of weeks off over the Christmas break ahead of returning in the New Year.

And Moreland will hope the break stands his side in good stead as they bid to get the better of East London on January 5.

Related articles

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Barking boss Gardner disappointed his side failed to adapt in tricky conditions

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Daggers boss Taylor praises Balanta and young goalkeeper Moore

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reed gutted as Old Cooperians’ trip to Barking ends in abandonment

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists