Old Cooperians’ Reed ready for another crack at Barking

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 January 2019

Old Cooperians score a try earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians score a try earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Last month’s initial game between was abandoned at half-time after the referee suffered an injury

Pat Reed feels last month’s abandoned match between Old Cooperians and Barking in London Three Essex will have little bearing on this weekend’s rearranged fixture.

The match between the teams at Gale Street in December was called off at half-time because of a hamstring injury sustained by referee Niamh Hennessey.

The St Mary’s Lane club were trailing 14-8 when the match was abandoned, so this weekend’s match up may be viewed as a chance to right some wrongs from that game.

But head coach Reed believes there is little to gain from looking at last month’s match, noting they knew all about Barking’s strengths and weaknesses before that game.

“We know all about each other because we are so close to each other and there are lots of players in both squads who have played for both clubs,” he said.

“In the game last month, the match went how we expected to it to go and though we were losing at the time, we felt we could still go on to win.

“It will be a different game this weekend, though, with both of us likely to be playing different teams.”

Saturday’s match between Coops and Barking has been rearranged in what would have otherwise been a free weekend in the fixture list.

And Reed admits that may have added a few more problems to team selection for the St Mary’s Lane outfit on Saturday.

“It’s a derby so we’re looking forward to it, but we have plenty of selection issues to try to resolve,” he added.

“With this weekend initially being a blank weekend in the fixture list, there are several players who have made other plans.

“We’ll have a XV out for sure, but it will be a challenge for us to fill the matchday 18.

“I’m sure Barking will be in a similar position, but it won’t take away from how much both sides will be up for it.”

Last weekend saw Coops suffer a narrow 29-28 defeat away to Braintree in the league.

Despite the result, Reed felt there were positives for the St Mary’s Lane club to take from that game and he will hope they can build on them at Barking on Saturday.

