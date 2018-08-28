Search

Reed gutted as Old Cooperians’ trip to Barking ends in abandonment

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2018

Action from Barking against Old Cooperians in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

Referee Niamh Hennessey pulled her hamstring in the first half, with the match unable to be completed

Pat Reed was gutted Old Cooperians’ trip to Barking in London Three Essex was abandoned at half-time because of an injury sustained by referee Niamh Hennessey.

Coops trailed 14-8 at the break with Ross Milroy having crossed for a try and the match was still evenly poised.

However, the game was abandoned at the interval after Hennessey pulled her hamstring in the first half.

The sides will meet again in a rearranged fixture on January 19, with the St Mary’s Lane club again trying to complete the double over Barking this term.

And head coach Reed was devastated the match could not reach a conclusion on Saturday, though did reveal the abandonment had some upsides to it.

“It was freezing so there might have been one or two pleased to get in to the warmth, but of course we’re gutted on the whole that the game could not be completed,” he said.

“It was a decent game in the first half, but we were our own worst enemy as we made silly mistakes that allowed Barking to put the pressure on at scrums, where they’re strong.

“Had there been a second half to play, we would have hoped to have turned that around, but we will look to do that in the rearranged game next month.

“We showed we can fight back with our try and we could have had another one as well.

“It was a close game and I was pleased with how we were playing despite the score, but both teams have a second chance next month.”

Coops are now not in action until January 5 when they host Maldon and Reed is grateful for the break.

“As a group, we have been looking forward to Christmas as it gives us a chance to take a break and start the New Year afresh,” he added.

“Even if we had played the full match and won on Saturday, I’m sure we still would have felt the same away.

“We want the boys to switch off for the next couple of weeks and to enjoy themselves and the time with their friends and family over Christmas.”

Reed will hope the break stands Coops in good stead heading into 2019.

