Barking RFC offering open training sessions

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 08 September 2020

Barking Rugby Club are opening their training sessions up to anyone who wants to start playing or get back to playing.

The Gale Street club are eager to help the community feel engaged again after spending months indoors due to Covid-19.

They are having sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm and if all goes to plan they will be keen to field more than one team next season when, or if, it does eventually start up.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re rebuilding as a club to get promoted, of course that’s our goal, but we’re rebuilding in order to bring success back to Barking,” said captain Aaron Cohen.

“We’re also opening our training sessions up to anyone that fancies it, if they want to do some rugby and just enjoy themselves.

“Skill level is irrelevant, if you want to play we can offer that. We want to do that for the community, we’ve obviously got a majority of our first team, but if someone is good enough to get into the team, then great.

“We want to do our bit for the community, help as much as we can, if that’s on a training pitch then brilliant.”

