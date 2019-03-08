Barking's Seeley feels newly-promoted Upminster proved a point

Barking vice-captain Luke Seeley feels newly-promoted Upminster proved a point as his side fell to a 45-12 defeat in their London Three Essex season opener, writes Jacob Ranson.

However, he did add how the Gale Street outfit did feel they underestimated their opponents and it proved costly in their derby clash.

"Upminster wanted to beat us, they've come up this year and they've got a point to prove, and to be fair they proved it on Saturday massively," said Seeley.

"I think they played extremely well, we can't take nothing away from them, as I don't think we played badly we were just outmatched on the day for strength and physicality in the break downs.

"To be fair, I think we slightly underestimated Upminster and I think that was our own downfall."

Barking pitted their wits against Millwall and Billericay in pre-season where they picked up comfortable wins and Seeley says that may not have done them any favours.

"We went into it a bit too confident from the two very easy friendly games we had against Millwall and Billericay," he added.

"We weren't really tested defensively against them, but I'm not going to take anything away from Upminster as they outplayed us, they were strong and they did their research.

"They pretty much isolated out attack in the game - they did a very good job defensively and in attack they were fast.

"They were a lot more structured than us on the day."

Seeley was keen to still take the positives out of the match and heaped praise on youngster Keenan Browne.

"In terms of positives, there are always positives in a defeat and a win, for one we're a new team and we need to remember that," he said.

"We had 10 players on the pitch that have never worn a Barking shirt before, some of them were players coming through the ranks, two from the youth team which is always a nice thing to do.

"One of the youth team players scored a fantastic try - that's definitely a massive positive.

"He's going to be one of our better players and one to watch out for."