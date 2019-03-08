Barking under-13's suffer defeat at Wanstead

Barking under-13s suffered a 25-10 defeat to Wanstead in their Essex League clash with both teams producing some good quality rugby at the weekend.

Jack Marshall and Charlie Hunt scored in each half for Barking, but in a fiercely competitive game Wanstead generally held the upper hand and ran out worthy winners at Centenary Fields.

The Barking youngsters will be back in action against this weekend when they host Chelmsford at Gale Street on Sunday (November 10) morning.

The under-13s are still looking for more players so if your child is interested in trying rugby the team trains on Wednesdays at 7pm-8pm and on Sundays at 10.30am until 12am.

Please contact steve.hunt5@ntlworld.com for more information.