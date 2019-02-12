Dagenham thump Billericay to reach Shield final

Action from Dagenham's Essex Presidents Shield semi-final win at Billericay (pic: Dagenham RFC) Archant

Essex Presidents Shield semi-final: Billericay 0 Dagenham 41

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham are through to the Essex Presidents Shield after a brilliant 41-0 victory at Billericay in the semi-final.

The Central Park club squeaked their way into a 10-0 lead at half-time, with Frankie Neale scoring all the points.

Dagenham also did well to make it to half-time without conceding after wing Tom Preston spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

Lewis Pruce then crossed for the Central Park side in the second half, before fellow centre Billy Driver scored the next four tries to put the game beyond Billericay.

Dagenham will now face Essex Canterbury Jack One rivals Mavericks in the final on April 27.

The Central Park club will hope to continue their good tradition in the competition, with a 2014 triumph the most recent of their four wins.

Before this season’s final, though, Dagenham have the remainder of their league campaign to worry about with four games still to go and a top three finish very much on the cards.