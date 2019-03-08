Moreland backs Barking to maintain good form at Braintree

Action from Barking's win over Maldon in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt) Archant

Gale Street club return to action on Saturday after having last weekend off

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Moreland wants Barking to maintain their good form when they visit Braintree in London Three Essex on Saturday.

With no games scheduled in the division last weekend, the Gale Street club are back in action this Saturday and make the trip to Braintree.

Barking hit the road on the back of three straight league wins, including away-day triumphs at both Millwall and Campion.

After facing Braintree this weekend, the Gale Street outfit return home to entertain Chelsmford next Saturday.

Both of Barking’s next two opponents sit in the top four in the division which suggests they will be tough assignments.

But director of rugby Moreland is bullish about Barking’s chances, with their recent form perhaps contributing to his belief.

“We know that, judging by the table, we have a couple of tough games to come against Braintree and Chelmsford, but we’re looking forward to those tests,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the challenges both will pose, but we’re a side in good form and we want to continue enjoying our rugby.”

As for the two-week break leading into the Braintree fixture, Moreland believes it will aid Barking in their quest for success.

“The break has given us a chance to work on the players’ fitness and conditioning,” he added.

“At this stage of the season, injuries are mounting up for all clubs so hopefully the break has allowed a few of our players a chance to rest up.”