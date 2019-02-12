Barking aim to return to winning ways against Campion

Barking RFC vs Ilford Wanderers RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 9th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gale Street club lost 24-7 to Ilford Wanderers last weekend

Barking will hope to return to winning ways in London Three Essex on Saturday when they visit Campion.

The Gale Street club have won just one of their last seven matches in the league, a run of form that has seen them drop down to 10th in the table.

The latest disappointment for Barking came last weekend as they were beaten 24-7 at home by Ilford Wanderers.

But Campion have also been in poor form of late having lost their last four matches after winning eight of their previous nine.

That should offer the Gale Street side hope heading into Saturday’s game, but director of rugby Andrew Moreland is looking for a good week of training from his troops.

“We will go into the Campion match having trained hard this week and having worked on things together as a group,” he said.

When the sides last met in October, Barking suffered a narrow 27-24 defeat at home to Campion and the Gale Street outfit will aim to avenge that result this weekend.