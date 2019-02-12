Moreland praises Barking’s fighting spirit as late drop goal yields win over Campion

Action from Barking against Campion in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt) Archant

Gale Street club triumphed 31-28 at the weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking celebrate their win over Campion in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt) Barking celebrate their win over Campion in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Andrew Moreland hailed Barking’s character after they came from behind to beat Campion 31-28 in London Three Essex.

The Gale Street club avoided a third straight league defeat with the success over Campion, but had to do it the hard way.

The hosts began brightly and looked to be well on their way to a win as they held a comfortable lead midway through the opening period.

A try just before the break, however, seemed to shift momentum in Barking’s favour and they completed a memorable comeback with a terrific display in the second half.

With time ticking away, the visitors were still trailing, but a drop goal in the final play of the match from Craig Ratford secured a famous victory and director of rugby Moreland expressed pleasure with the fighting spirit demonstrated by Barking.

“It was a win that we had to fight hard for, because we were in a difficult position in the first half,” he said.

“Campion started well and got themselves into a good lead, but the try we got just before half-time was crucial. That gave us a lot of belief and momentum going into the second half, which we used to our advantage.”

Though Campion have now lost their last five games in the league, they had seemed to be involved in a promotion battle earlier in the campaign.

And after recording a win over a side who won eight of nine games before Christmas, Moreland believes Barking’s victory on Saturday demonstrates what his team are capable of.

“Campion haven’t been in the best of form of late, but they are a team who floated around the top three just before Christmas, so they’re a good side,” added Moreland.

“We knew from the previous game against them that they’re a team that can move it wide quickly and they have the wings to punish you.

“We had a great belief in the squad, though, that we could get the result and thankfully we got the win.”

Barking will have to wait a little while for a chance to build on that win with them now not in action again until they make the trip to face the league’s bottom club Millwall on March 2.